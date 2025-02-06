A network outage disrupted operations at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office on January 31, just a day before the US tariff deadline. The failure of a fiber-optic link crippled the computer network, preventing staff from sending emails or printing documents. The disruption occurred as Canada was preparing for US President Donald Trump’s potential 25% tariffs on February 1. An investigation ruled out deliberate sabotage, according to a government spokesperson. While work computers were down, mobile devices remained operational, allowing limited communication. The outage lasted nearly 24 hours, finally being resolved just before midnight on February 1. US President Donald Trump Agrees To Pause Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for 30 Days After They Pledge To Boost Border Enforcement.

Justin Trudeau’s Office Faces Network Outage Ahead of Tariff Deadline, No Sabotage Found

