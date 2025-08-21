Months after District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was fatally shot inside his chambers in Letcher County Circuit Court, shocking allegations have surfaced portraying his office as a hub of abuse. Multiple women, including Tya Adams, allege Mullins coerced them into sex parties and “shows” with friends in exchange for avoiding jail or keeping custody of their children. Adams described being degraded, silenced, and trapped by Mullins’ power, saying she had sex with him inside his chambers. Another witness told police the judge ran his office “like a brothel.” Locals claimed rumors of “sickening” misconduct were widespread. Mullins, a longtime legal figure, was gunned down in September 2024 by Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines, his close friend. Authorities continue probing the disturbing sex-for-favours scheme allegedly tied to the slain judge. US: Naked Couple Found Having Drunken Sex in Stolen RV After Police Pull Over Vehicle in West Virginia, Arrested.

Judge Accused of Coercing Woman Into Sex Parties

