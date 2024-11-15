North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has ordered "mass production" of kamikaze drones, also known as suicide attack drones. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong Un on November 14 personally supervised the testing of kamikaze drones and stressed on the need for their mass production. Pictures of the North Korean leader inspecting the testing of kamikaze drones also surfaced. During the test, different types of suicide attack drones precisely hit the targets, the KCNA reported. Kim Jong Un Orders Capital Punishment for ‘Corrupt’ Officials Who ‘Failed’ To Prevent Flooding and Landslides in North Korea: Report.

Kim Jong Un Orders 'Mass Production' of Suicide Attack Drone

🇰🇵 KIM JONG-UN PERSONALLY OVERSEES TESTING OF KAMIKAZE DRONES – STATE NEWS AGENCY North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally supervised the testing of kamikaze drones and emphasized the need for their mass production, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. "He affirmed… pic.twitter.com/udKwfCGm22 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)