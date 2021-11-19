A partial lunar eclipse casts a red shadow over Chile’s capital on Friday. This partial lunar eclipse is the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. The spectacle was visible for all of North America and parts of South America as well as Polynesia, eastern Australia, and northeastern Asia. According to NASA, this was the longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium, clocking in at 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds.

