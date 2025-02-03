A crash involving an egg delivery truck caused major disruptions on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles in the US on Monday morning, February 3. The accident, reported around 5:30 am, occurred when the truck's trailer reportedly clipped an overpass just south of the East L.A. interchange near Indiana Street. The collision spilled eggs and debris across nearly all southbound lanes, leading to a full closure of the freeway and significant traffic delays during the morning commute. More details are awaited. Washington Plane-Helicopter Crash: Remains of 55 of 67 Victims of Midair Collision Have Been Recovered and Identified, Say Officials.

Truck Carrying Eggs Crashes on Interstate 5 Freeway in US

TRAFFIC ALERT: Egg truck crash causing major delays on 5 Freeway through East Los Angeles https://t.co/SrP0M30BdI pic.twitter.com/s7cNv62xim — KTLA (@KTLA) February 3, 2025

