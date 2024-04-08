Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna has issued a public apology following backlash over her use of an image resembling the Indian flag in a social media post targeting political rival Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP). In a post on X, Shiuna expressed regret, stating, "I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post. It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused." The minister emphasised the importance of the relationship between Maldives and India, pledging to be more vigilant in verifying content shared in the future to prevent similar oversights. This apology comes after Shiuna faced criticism for a now-deleted tweet on X, where she mocked India while attacking the MDP, using an image resembling the Indian flag that showed Ashok Chakra in a negative context. Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna Mocks India While Targeting Political Rival MDP in Polls, Later Deletes Post on X (See Pic).

Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna Issues Apology

I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism .I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post. It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the… — Mariyam Shiuna (@shiuna_m) April 8, 2024

