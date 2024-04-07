Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna, who mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempt to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination, has courted controversy again. In a post on X, the Maldivian minister mocked India while targeting political rival Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) in polls. The tweet on X, which now stands deleted, shows the Indian flag in a bad light. In her tweet, Mariyam Shiuna used a picture of the Ashok Chakra from the Indian National flag while attacking political rival MDP. Maldives Government Suspends Ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid Over Derogatory Remarks on PM Narendra Modi.

Mariyam Shiuna Mocks India

Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna mocks India again while targeting political rival MDP in polls. It's the Indian flag shown in bad light. India has just approved export of essential goods including rice, wheat, sugar, onion to Maldives. They really don't deserve this. pic.twitter.com/NoNNcXpTPw — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) April 7, 2024

