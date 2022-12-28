Italy has made COVID-19 test mandatory for passengers arriving from China. Italy has announced the move after half of all the passengers on two flights that landed in Milan from China were found to be COVID-19 positive. Italian officials said that nearly half of all passengers on 2 flights from China have tested positive for coronavirus. They further said that all samples will be checked for possible new variants of COVID-19. COVID-19 Surge in China: Hospitals Scrambling To Source Ventilators, Medical Supplies, Says Report.

