A boat carrying six people capsized near Staten Island, leaving three dead, two injured, and one missing. Emergency responders pulled five victims from the frigid waters of Ambrose Channel, with four found unresponsive. A major search operation involving the US Coast Guard, NYPD, and fire crews is underway. The vessel overturned on Sunday, February 23, roughly five miles off Breezy Point, Queens. While one injured survivor remains critical, the other is in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the cause of the tragic accident. New York: Man Stabbed to Death in Violent Knife Fight at Home in Queens, Suspect on the Run (See Pics).

New York Boat Capsize:

