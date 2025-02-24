A 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a violent knife fight inside a home in Far Rockaway, Queens in New York, with police still hunting for the suspect. Authorities responded to a 911 call about a brawl at a residence on Beach 13th Street around 6:50 PM on Saturday, February 22, but both men involved had fled by the time officers arrived. Hours later, Nilkinson Leonel Medina was found at St John’s Hospital with multiple stab wounds and later died from his injuries. Police recovered a knife, wrench, and tyre iron from the scene but have yet to identify the killer. The suspect remains at large as the NYPD continues their investigation. New York Fire: 5-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Bronx Building, 7 Injured Including 5 Firefighters (Watch Video).

Man Stabbed to Death in Queens, Killer Still at Large

🚨MAN FATALLY STABBED IN NYC HOME, KILLER STILL AT LARGE A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death during a knife fight inside a home in Far Rockaway, Queens, as police continue searching for the suspect. Officers arrived at the scene after a 911 call about a brawl but found that… https://t.co/p9apvWN4nM pic.twitter.com/esJJKiyjgx — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)