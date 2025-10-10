Who will win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize? Can Donald Trump win it? We will soon come to know. The Nobel Committee will announce the winner(s) of Nobel Peace Prize 2025 today, October 10, 2025. The announcement will be made at 2:15 PM (IST) at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway. The official YouTube channel of Nobel Prize is hosting live streaming of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner announcement. Watch the live streaming video below to discover who will be awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Announcement on October 10: What Is the Selection Process? Can Donald Trump Win the Prestigious Award?

2025 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announcement Live Streaming

