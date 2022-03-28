The 94th Academy Awards is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on (March 28). And on a shocking turn of event, Will Smith suddenly hitting hard on Chris Rock's face arrived as a storm on the internet. The incident occurred after Chris joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Oscars 2022: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock on His Face Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke and Then Shouts 'Keep My Wife's Name Out of Your F**king Mouth!' (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

BREAKING: Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars for making joke about his wife. "Keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth," he adds. pic.twitter.com/VVZG2eflHe — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2022

