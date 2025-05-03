Amid escalating tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan on Saturday test-fired the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a 450-km range. The launch, conducted at Sonmiani Ranges under ‘Exercise INDUS,’ was overseen by top military officials, including Lt. Gen. Muhammad Shahbaz Khan. The missile test is seen as part of the Army Strategic Forces Command’s operational drill involving nuclear-capable assets. Indian sources called it a “reckless act of provocation.” Pakistan has also issued multiple NOTAMs and ramped up naval drills in the Arabian Sea, while violating ceasefires along the LoC and International Border. Simultaneously, the Pakistan Air Force is conducting three large-scale exercises involving F-16s, JF-17s, and J-10s. India remains on high alert, with radar systems and defences strengthened near the Longewala sector following PM Modi’s directive for “complete operational freedom.” India Bans Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel in Wake of Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Pakistan Tests Abdali Missile Amid India Tensions

#BREAKING: Pakistan today conducted a training launch of the Abdali Weapon System— a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INDUS. - Pakistan ISPR Statement. Major provocation against India. https://t.co/c2uVhGiDGp pic.twitter.com/D71D6zWKCS — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 3, 2025

