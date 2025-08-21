The official website of Powerball, one of the most popular lotteries in the US, now displays the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The Powerball winning numbers are 68-31-65-59-62, Powerball: 05 and Power Play: 2X. Who won the Powerball jackpot, standing at an estimated USD 643 million? No winner has been declared so far. The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, August 23. For those who don't know, participants choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, then select one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. They get a prize by matching one of the 9 ways to win. The Powerball jackpot can be won by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball. The Powerball jackpot rises until it is won. Powerball Winning Numbers for August 18, 2025: Who Won the USD 605 Million Powerball Jackpot?

