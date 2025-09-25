If you're taking part in the Powerball lottery and wondering where to check its results and winning numbers, then you have come to the right place. The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, September 24, 2025, are declared on the official website of Powerball at powerball.com. The winning numbers are 53-49-31-45-15, Powerball: 19, and Power Play: 3X. In case you're wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, now estimated at USD 127 million, the answer is no one. No winner has been announced for the Powerball jackpot so far. It must be noted that Powerball draws take place at 10:59 PM (local time) every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, September 27. Operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), the Powerball lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States. Powerball lottery demands players to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Players can win prizes in nine different ways, with the jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The jackpot prize of the Powerball lottery continues to grow until a winner is announced. Powerball Winning Numbers for Monday, September 22, 2025: Who Won the USD 113.7 Million Powerball Jackpot?

Powerball Jackpot Winning Numbers for Wednesday, September 24, 2025

