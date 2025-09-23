Are you waiting for the Powerball lottery result? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, September 22, 2025, are published on the official website of Powerball at powerball.com. The winning numbers are 46-59-03-29-42, Powerball: 15 and Power Play: 3X. Wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, now estimated at USD 113.7 million? Then the answer is no one. So far, no winner has been announced for the Powerball jackpot. Powerball draws take place at 10:59 PM (local time) every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. This means, the next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24. Did you know Powerball lottery, which is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), is one of the most popular lotteries in the US? The lottery requires participants to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Powerball players can win prizes in nine different ways, with the jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The jackpot prize continues to grow until a winner is announced. Powerball Winning Numbers for Saturday, September 20, 2025: Who Won the USD 101 Million Powerball Jackpot?

