A massive explosion at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant in the city of Sergiev Posad, near Moscow, rocked Russia on Wednesday morning. Several videos reveal the devastating aftermath of the explosion that occurred at a mechanical plant located within the city. Mushroom-shaped dense columns of black smoke rise into the sky, forming a thick plume that could be seen coming out of the plant from miles away. This comes after yet another kamikaze drone strike on Moscow in the early hours of this morning. Russia Blast Videos: Explosions in Taganrog Allegedly by Ukrainian Missile Attack, Several Injured.

BREAKING 🚨 Massive explosion at optical manufacturing plant in Sergiev Posad near Russia capital Moscow. Multiple people wounded. pic.twitter.com/LZ8JL3pWRf — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 9, 2023

Russian media report a powerful explosion in the area where an optical mechanical plant is located in Moscow region. Reportedly, the plant also produces military equipment. Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant has been operating for more than 86 years. Its website reports that… pic.twitter.com/rV8pfvsv1A — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 9, 2023

