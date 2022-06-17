Russian President Vladimir Putin was compelled to delay a highly anticipated speech by an hour, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday after a cyberattack disrupted the system handling access badges to the venue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The decision was made in order to fix & repair the damages and ensure all the safety measures for audiences. This was arguably Putin's first big speech since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

