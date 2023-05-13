Two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, a Su-35 fighter jet and a Su-34 bomber, were shot down near the Ukraine borderer today, May 13, Spectator Index reported. More details are awaited. On February 23, a Su-25 military plane crashed in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border. The aircraft’s pilot managed to eject from the cockpit but died of injuries sustained in the accident. Russian Jet Su-27 Collides With US MQ-9 Reaper Drone Over Black Sea: Reports.

Russian Su-34 Bomber Jet Crashes Near Ukraine Border:

BREAKING: Reports that two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, a Su-35 fighter jet and a Su-34 bomber have been shot down near the Ukraine border. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 13, 2023

