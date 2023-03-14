US-made MQ-9 Reaper Drone was shot down over the Black Sea on Tuesday, reported AFP citing US European commander. The US military has condemned the incident as "unsafe." USAF General James Hecker said that "Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9." Reaper Drone Shot Down Over Black Sea? Investigation Underway After 'Incident' Involving US-Made Pilotless Small Aircraft.

Russian Jet Collides With US Drone

Russian jet collides with US drone over Black Sea, reports AFP citing US military pic.twitter.com/CMEhAsjlAi — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

