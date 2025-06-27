A 67-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and arson after setting a subway train on fire in South Korea’s Seoul over anger at his divorce. Identified as Won, he doused a Line 5 train compartment with gasoline and ignited it using his clothes while the train was passing under the Han River on May 31. The blaze caused chaos during rush hour, injuring 22 passengers and affecting over 100 others with smoke. Authorities say Won acted out of deep emotional distress linked to his divorce proceedings. Damage is estimated at 330 million won. The shocking act has triggered a review of subway security. Won was formally charged on June 9 and will face trial soon. Sinkhole in Seoul: Biker Dies After Being Swallowed by Sinkhole in South Korea; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Seoul Subway Horror

Seoul prosecutors release footage of the moment a 67-year-old man poured gasoline and set fire to a packed subway train last month. He has been indicted today for attempted murder of all 160 passengers after divorce court anger boiled over.pic.twitter.com/eyFPiA3JmW — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) June 25, 2025

This isn't a K-movie! 😱 Today, surveillance footage from the Seoul subway arson criminal case on May 31 was released, showing the inside of the train car. Many criticized China, saying subway security checks are unnecessary. This Korean case proves security checks are very… pic.twitter.com/zTvlWbQ93X — ShanghaiPanda (@thinking_panda) June 25, 2025

