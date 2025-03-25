A motorcyclist died after falling into a sinkhole in South Korea's Seoul on Tuesday, March 25. A horrific video showing the man getting swallowed by the sinkhole in Seoul surfaced on social media. Park, 34, was "found dead in a state of cardiac arrest" at around 11:22 a.m. local time, the local outlet The Chosun Daily reported. His body was recovered by rescuers 18 hours after the incident. Brazil Sinkhole Crisis: State of Emergency in Buriticupu After Massive Sinkholes Appear (Watch Videos).

Biker Dies After Being Swallowed by Sinkhole in South Korea

Sinkhole in Seoul

