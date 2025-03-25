A motorcyclist died after falling into a sinkhole in South Korea's Seoul on Tuesday, March 25. A horrific video showing the man getting swallowed by the sinkhole in Seoul surfaced on social media. Park, 34, was "found dead in a state of cardiac arrest" at around 11:22 a.m. local time, the local outlet The Chosun Daily reported. His body was recovered by rescuers 18 hours after the incident. Brazil Sinkhole Crisis: State of Emergency in Buriticupu After Massive Sinkholes Appear (Watch Videos).

Biker Dies After Being Swallowed by Sinkhole in South Korea

*DISTURBING* Motorcyclist dies after sinkhole opens up on a road in Seoul, South Korea.pic.twitter.com/bxbQV4FkEj — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) March 25, 2025

Sinkhole in Seoul

강동구 명일동 싱크홀 고화질 버전 블랙박스 영상 사고직 후 2차 3차 붕괴까지 일어나네요 싱크홀 사고 나면 주위에 있지 말고 최대한 멀리 떠나셔야 합니다 개무섭네요 오토바이 운전자가 제일 크게 다쳤을 것 같네요 ㅠㅠ#싱크홀 pic.twitter.com/ojHmWAtItc — 테드 창시기 (@Tedchangsigi) March 24, 2025

