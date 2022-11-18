An Istanbul court on Wednesday sentenced a islamic preacher who surrounded himself with scantily clad women he called "kittens" to 8,658 years in prison. The cult leader, Adnan Oktar, ran a decades old cult whose members were of accused of crimes ranging from sexual abuse to fraud. Oktar was convicted of 10 separate charges, including leading a criminal gang, engaging in political and military espionage, sexual abuse of minors, rape, blackmail and causing torment in January 2021. TikTok Star Mahek Bukhari Denies Murdering Men ‘Who Threatened to Leak Her Mother’s Sex Tape’

Check Tweet:

'Sex cult' leader who preached Islamic sermons is jailed for 8,500 years in Turkey for child abuse, rape and fraud https://t.co/1xTJ28ABBK — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 18, 2022

