Leicester, November 17: TikTok star Mahek Bukhari has denied intending to kill one of two men who died when their car was allegedly rammed off the road, after her mother was blackmailed with a sex tape. Mahek and her mother Ansreen are among eight people accused of killing two men who died when the car they were in hit a tree and caught fire near Leicester earlier this year.

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, were allegedly ambushed in a supermarket car park with the intention of taking a phone thought to have explicit photos and videos of Bukhari's mother 47-year-old Ansreen.

Six other defendants also denied any involvement in the murder of the men, who died on the A46 near Leicester in February when the Skoda they were in hit a tree and caught fire.

Prosecutors said Saqib Hussain, from Banbury in Oxfordshire, was killed after he threatened to send sexually explicit material of Ansreen to her husband and son.

In her defence, Bukhari denied seeing men wearing balaclavas in a car park prior to a car chase which led to the Hussian and Ijazuddin’s deaths.

Mahek Bukhari told Leicester Crown Court she met Hussain at a London shisha bar in the summer of 2020 and her mother later admitted having an affair with him. She had blocked Hussain’s account after coming to see him as mentally unstable and his behaviour towards her mother as "just vile", Bukhari added.

Bukhari also said she had no intention to attack or kill Saqib Hussain.

Giving her account of the interaction between her Audi, which was being driven by a co-defendant, a Seat vehicle and the Skoda, which crashed, Bukhari said she saw the Skoda go towards the central reservation but she did not see it leave the road. She also said that she did not hear sound of any insignificant incident.

The car of Saqib was found split in two after it hit a tree at high speed on the A46 in Leicester. Just beforehand, Hussain had called emergency services saying their car was being rammed by attackers in balaclavas.

