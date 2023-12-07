Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan on Thursday declared a state of emergency after a blast at an explosives store wrecked buildings and caused “massive damage" to an industrial zone on the main island Mahe. A video has surfaced on social media showing the devastation caused by the explosion. Authorities said that the blast shook the island as heavy rains triggered flooding, which killed at least two people. Victoria: India Condemns Mindless Act of Vandalism on Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela’s Statues at Peace Park in Seychelles.

Seychelles Blast

WATCH: A huge blast at an explosives depot in Seychelles injured dozens of people and brought down buildings, prompting the country’s “shocked” president to declare a state of emergency. pic.twitter.com/kK65gEf0tb — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 7, 2023

Emergency Declared

🇸🇨 #AHORA | La explosión de un depósito de armamento causa enormes daños en Seychelles.❗ pic.twitter.com/zPOL2ymMey — Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)