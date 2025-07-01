SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his X profile on Tuesday, July 1, and said that escalating the conflict with the United States President Donald Trump is "so, so tempting," but that he will "refrain for now." In a post on X, Musk said that while escalating the conflict is “so, so tempting,” he would “refrain for now.” The remarks follow Trump’s criticism of Musk, accusing him of being "upset" over the rollback of the electric vehicle mandate and warning that “he could lose more than that.” The rift began in May when Musk resigned from his post at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and publicly criticised Trump’s legislative agenda, particularly the so-called “big, beautiful bill.” 'America Party Will Be Formed the Next Day': Elon Musk Targets Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Once Again, Says Country Needs Alternative to Democrat-Republican Uniparty.

Elon Musk Says ‘Will Refrain for Now’ As Feud With Donald Trump Revives

So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)