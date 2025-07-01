Today, July 1, tech billionaire Elon Musk said that if the insane spending bill "Big, Beautiful Bill" passes, then the America Party will be formed the next day. "Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE," his post on X read. This comes days after Elon Musk criticised President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill", calling it "political suicide for the Republican Party". "Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party," Musk said in an X post on Saturday, June 28. On Saturday, Senate Republicans narrowly advanced the 1,000-page legislation to enact Trump's agenda, despite opposition from Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). Donald Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’: Elon Musk Slams Trump-Backed Senate Bill As ‘Utterly Insane and Destructive’.

America Party Will Be Formed the Next Day, Says Elon Musk

If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

