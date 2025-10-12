A shooting incident has come to light from the United States, where four people were killed during a mass shooting in South Carolina. According to reports, the mass shooting took place at a restaurant in Saint Helena Island in South Carolina. Besides 4 people who were killed, 16 others were injured in the mass shooting. As per a report in AP, the shooting occurred early Sunday, October 12, at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island. Officials said that a large crowd was at the scene when sheriff’s deputies arrived and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. In an official statement, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said, "Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots." Mississippi Shooting: At Least 4 Killed, 12 Others Injured After Shooting at High School Homecoming Game in Leland.

Sheriff's Office Investigating Mass Shooting That Injured Multiple People on St. Helena

Sheriff’s Office Investigating shooting that injured multiple people on St. Helena https://t.co/eB1X2eTNER — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, SC (@bcsopio) October 12, 2025

Four Killed in Mass Shooting at South Carolina Restaurant

BREAKING: At least 4 people killed, 16 injured after mass shooting at St. Helena Island, South Carolina restaurant — BNO News (@BNONews) October 12, 2025

