A shooting incident has come to light from the US state of Mississippi. It is reported that at least four people were killed and 12 others were injured after shooting at high school homecoming game in Leland. According to a report in CBS news, the incident took place early Saturday morning, October 11, in Leland, Mississippi. Leland Mayor John Lee said that the shooting happened around midnight, and four of the injured people were airlifted to local hospitals. US Shooting: 2 Killed After 40-Year-Old Man Opens Fire on Worshippers and Sets Church Building on Fire in Michigan’s Grand Blanc; Suspect Neutralised (See Pics).

Several Injured After Shooting at High School Homecoming Game in Leland

BREAKING: At least 4 people killed, 12 injured after shooting at high school homecoming game in Leland, Mississippi - CBS — BNO News (@BNONews) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CBS News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

