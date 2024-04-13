In the latest development in the Sydney stabbing incident, four people are reportedly said to have been killed in the stabbing spree at Westfield Bondi Junction in Australia. As per news agency BNO News, four people were killed in the stabbing attack at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney. The report by the Sydney Morning Herald also said that the suspect was shot by police. Sydney Stabbing: Multiple People Injured in Stabbing Incident at Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre in Australia (Watch Video).

Four People Killed in Stabbing Spree

UPDATE: At least 4 people killed in stabbing spree at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney; suspect shot by police - Sydney Morning Herald https://t.co/ZFMFAl57tZ — BNO News (@BNONews) April 13, 2024

Stabbing Attack at Westfield Bondi Junction

BREAKING: At least four people killed following stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)