Sydney Stabbing: Multiple People Injured in Stabbing Incident at Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre in Australia (Watch Video)

The alleged incident is said to have occurred at Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre in Sydney. A video of the alleged stabbing incident has also gone viral on social media.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 13, 2024 12:18 PM IST

A shocking incident of stabbing has been reported from Australia's Sydney. As per news agency BNO News, multiple people are reported to be injured in a stabbing incident. The alleged incident is said to have occurred at Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre in Sydney. A video of the alleged stabbing incident has also gone viral on social media. Australia: Teenager Dies, Another in Critical Condition After Multiple Stabbings Near Sydney School, Probe Launched.

Stabbing Incident in Sydney

Tags:
Australia Sydney Sydney Stabbing Sydney Stabbing Incident Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre
    Stabbing Incident in Sydney

    Tags:
    Australia Sydney Sydney Stabbing Sydney Stabbing Incident Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre
    Editor's Choice
