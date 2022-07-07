The famous Running of the Bulls festival, celebrated in Pamplona, Spain, is back amid electric atmosphere after two long years break due to COVID-19. The incredibly popular Pamplona festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Officials have warned people to remember that the pandemic is not yet over, and they should follow safety norms.

Check Tweet:

The atmosphere in the Spanish city of Pamplona's was electric as the first bull run kicked off following a two-year hiatus pic.twitter.com/AWxwhR5RKo — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2022

