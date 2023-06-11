In a shocking incident that took place in Egypt, three people are said to be missing after a tourist boat carrying British passengers bursts into flames in the Red Sea. A video of the tourist boat bursting into flames in Egypt's Red Sea has gone viral on social media. Another video, which has gone viral showed the moment when the tourist boat caught fire in Egypt's Red Sea. As per a report in The Sun, the horror incident took place today, June 11 happened in Egypt with 29 people on board. A search for the missing British nations is underway. The tourist boat is said to have left Port Ghalib in the eastern city of Marsa Alam on June 6 and was due to return home today. Shark Beaten to Death in Egypt Videos: Locals Kill Tiger Shark That Ate Russian Tourist Alive in Red Sea, Disturbing Footage Goes Viral.

Massive Blaze Engulfs Ship Carrying Tourists

Three missing after tourist boat carrying British passengers bursts into flames in Egypt https://t.co/8EQxItLCLA pic.twitter.com/h2xPoWSbmf — The Sun (@TheSun) June 11, 2023

Tourist Boat Catches Fire in Red Sea

Video shows the moment a tourist boat caught fire in #Egypt’s Red Sea coast on Sunday.pic.twitter.com/OFFjxvtN5W — Somali Guardian (@SomaliGuardian) June 11, 2023

Boat Catches Fire in South of the Red Sea

حريق مركب سفاري بطول ٤٠ متر اسمها hurricane في جنوب البحر الأحمر و بالتحديد منطقة Elphinstone و انقاذ معظم السياح فيما عدا ٣ لا يزالوا مفقودين و يعتقد ان جنسيتهم انجليز، نتمني السلامه للجميع و ربنا ينجي المفقودين. المصدر: شهود عيان pic.twitter.com/hRg1YlzNb7 — RedSea_Anglers ⚓ 🚢 🇪🇬🇱🇧🇬🇷 (@HanySadekk) June 11, 2023

