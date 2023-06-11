In a distressing incident, the shark that killed and ate a Russian tourist in the Red Sea was beaten to death by locals in Egypt's Hurghada in a savage revenge killing. The disturbing videos of the incident have surfaced online and went viral on social media. On Thursday, the tiger shark killed Vladimir Popov, a 23-year-old Russian man, in the Red Sea as tourists watched in horror. The locals were finally able to track the shark and washed it ashore, where they clubbed it to death. Shark Attack in Egypt Video: Russian Man Eaten Alive by Tiger Shark in Red Sea as Father Watches in Horror, Spine-Chilling Footage Surfaces.

Shark Beaten to Death:

A 10ft tiger shark was beaten to death after it killed a Russian tourist in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada.https://t.co/c9WqN2Y7K6 — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) June 11, 2023

Locals Kill Tiger Shark:

Shark is hunted and brought to the shore after eating a man in Egypt pic.twitter.com/B0U9BrcGuv — OnlyBangers.eth (@OnlyBangersEth) June 9, 2023

Killer Shark Caught:

JUST IN - Egyptians have reportedly caught the shark that attacked and killed the Russian citizen pic.twitter.com/u3i0XbiL2k — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 8, 2023

Tiger Shark Mauls Man to Death:

Tragic Shark Attack on Egypt Beach Results in the Death of Russian Man in the Presence of his Girlfriend [Attached: compilation of media from the incident] pic.twitter.com/bR9C4PCI2h — Adam Albilya - אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) June 9, 2023

