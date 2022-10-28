Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and chief financial officer Ned Segal are among executives departing Twitter as Elon Musk completes his $44 billion deal to take over Twitter,reports said. Reports said, the top officials, including Parag Agrawal, were fired as soon as the deal was complete. The takeover of the social media platform by the world's richest person concludes a long legal battle and months-long enmity between Elon Musk and former Twitter leadership. Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter, Fires CEO Parag Agrawal, Top Legal Executive Vijaya Gadde: Report

Check Tweet:

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal have left, leaving Elon Musk in charge - CNBC — BNO News (@BNONews) October 28, 2022

