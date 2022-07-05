UK Chancellor and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday also resigned in protest against PM Boris Johnson's leadership. Earlier, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javed also resigned from his post. Rishi Sunak, in his resignation shared on social media, said that the public expect government should be conducted properly, competently and seriously. He further said that our Country is facing immense challenges.

🔴 #BREAKING | UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak quits in protest at Boris Johnson's leadership. pic.twitter.com/HK0tBiHpHF — NDTV (@ndtv) July 5, 2022

