United Nations has banned its staff from referring to the situation in Ukraine as a “war” or “invasion”, in a move to balance political sensitivities as Russia opposed the use of those words. Staff have instead been instructed to use the words “conflict” or “military offensive” to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has killed hundreds of civilians and forced millions to flee the country.

See Tweet:

UN staff members have been banned from using the words "war" and "invasion" when talking about Ukraine. Russia opposes the use of both words pic.twitter.com/17exgUEuPN — BNO News (@BNONews) March 8, 2022

