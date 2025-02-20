A disturbing hit-and-run incident occurred on February 18 in Baltimore, Maryland, when a 29-year-old woman was run over by an Amazon delivery van while crossing the street. Disturbing video footage shows the driver briefly stopping after the woman was heard crying beneath the vehicle. However, instead of helping, the driver accelerated and ran over her again before driving off. After spending around 30 seconds near the victim, the driver returned to the van and fled the scene. The woman was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Amazon has since suspended the driver pending further investigation. US Shocker: Woman Shakes, Fights and Wrestles 6-Year-Old Son to Death After Mistaking Him for ‘Skinwalker’ While Hallucinating on Depression Medication in Alaska; Arrested.

Amazon Delivery Van Runs Over Woman Twice in Baltimore

A 29-year-old woman was run over by an Amazon delivery van in a suburb of Baltimore, Maryland. The incident happened on February 18, while the woman was crossing the street. The driver briefly stopped as the victim was heard weeping on the street under the vehicle but… pic.twitter.com/Nnh1BgYVaQ — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) February 20, 2025

