Anchorage, February 12: A woman allegedly killed her six-year-old son while experiencing a hallucination triggered by depression medication in Alaska. The 36-year-old accused, identified as Heather Alexie, claimed she mistook her child for a "skinwalker", a mythical shape-shifting creature, and shook, fought, and wrestled him until he stopped moving. She later realised he was dead but remained in the house before fleeing to Anchorage with her daughter. Police tracked her location using cell phone data and arrested her on Saturday, February 8.

As per The Mirror report, the tragic incident unfolded when Heather Alexie began experiencing severe hallucinations as a side effect of her depression and anxiety medication. She reported to authorities that her son appeared to transform into a "skinwalker," a terrifying figure in Navajo mythology, which she believed had harmful intentions. In her distorted state, Alexie felt threatened and reacted by shaking, fighting, and wrestling with her son in an attempt to protect herself. US Shocker: Woman Allegedly Beats 14-Year-Old Son to Death With Extension Cord Over Unfinished Chores, Waits 5 Minutes Before Calling 911; Arrested.

According to the police complaint, Alexie did not realise her son had died until the following morning. After the confrontation, she left him on the couch and spent another night in the home with her daughter before fleeing to a motel. Alexie’s young daughter, who witnessed the event, later provided a statement to authorities, confirming the assault on her brother and helping police piece together the events leading up to the death. US Shocker: Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee For Getting Her Order Wrong, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral.

Authorities later used cell phone tracking data to locate Alexie in Anchorage, where she had travelled with her daughter after the incident. Police received a tip from someone who recognised Alexie from a police bulletin, leading to her arrest. She is now facing second-degree murder charges in connection with her son’s death, and her daughter is currently safe and under protective custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).