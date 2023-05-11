Mumbai, May 11: In what can be seen as a bizarre incident, a family in the United States has allegedly sued fast-food giant Mcdonald's after their four-year-old daughter reportedly suffered second-degree burns due to Chicken McNuggets. As per reports, the 4-year-old girl suffered second-degree burns from the "dangerously hot" Chicken McNuggets.

According to a report in South China Morning Post, the woman identified as Philana Holmes visited the fast-food restaurant's outlet in Florida with her daughter in 2019. The woman said that at the Mcdonald's outlet, she ordered a six-piece Happy Meal with milk and a Lion King toy. In her lawsuit, the woman claimed that her daughter allegedly suffered second-degree burns to her thigh area after the 200-degree Fahrenheit McNuggets fell on her lap. McDonald’s Apologises to UK Mother After Her Six-Year-Old Daughter Choked on Blue Face Mask Cooked Inside Chicken Nugget!.

"The Chicken McNuggets inside of that Happy Meal were unreasonably and dangerously hot and caused [the victim’s] skin and flesh around her thighs to burn," the lawsuit stated. The woman further said that the "hot and piping" chicken nuggets were on her daughter's thigh for nearly two minutes. As per the report, the toddler is an autistic child and will not be testifying before the court.

The incident took place when Philana Holmes gave the happy meal to her daughter who was sitting in the back seat of the car. Soon after Holmes started driving, she heard her daughter scream after a piece of the happy meal got stuck between her daughter's thigh and the seatbelt. The food was said to be so hot that it caused burns. McDonald’s Employee Would Put 11 Nuggets in Every 10-Piece for Two and a Half Years! Netizens Say, 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes'.

Apparently, the woman in her lawsuit also claimed that the burns left her daughter "disfigured and scarred". Meanwhile, fast-food giant McDonald's has denied any wrongdoing. Later, the company issued a statement saying that heated temperatures are necessary in order to guarantee that the food is thoroughly cooked and safe to consume.

