In a bizarre incident that took place in Australia, a pride of lions escaped from their enclosure in Sydney. According to reports, the incident took place early in the morning when the pride of lions escaped from their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney. Later, they were captured and returned by their handlers. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Video: Man Riding Scooter Panics, Takes U-Turn After Spotting Tiger Roaming on Road in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

Pride of Lions Escape Enclosure

