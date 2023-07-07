In a surprising turn of events, an Orthodox priest in Bulgaria ran towards the convoy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The video recording revealed the priest hastily emerged onto a busy road where a motorcade was passing by. With a cross in hand, the person vigorously waved it while passionately exclaiming, "Anathema, anathema, Zelensky!" Volodymyr Zelensky Calls on US President Joe Biden To Invite Ukraine Into NATO Amid War With Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky Security Breach Video:

WATCH: A Bulgarian priest ran out with a cross towards Zelensky's motorcade, which was passing through Sofia, while shouting "Anathema, Zelensky" pic.twitter.com/gHd3OqckJW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 7, 2023

Anathema, Zelensky!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)