A massive fire broke out at the Warner Bros Studios in Los Angeles County in the United States on Saturday. According to local news reports, the base erupted after a transformer reportedly blew up. However, after the incident came to light, the fire was doused. Multiple firefighters were dispatched to the scene after numerous reports of an explosion and large fire at Warner Brothers Studios in Los Angeles, California was reported. Later, firefighters confirmed that the blaze was caused by an electrical fire on the rooftop. Reportedly, the fire erupted after a large electrical transformer blew up thus resulting in a loud boom and thick smoke. While the fire has been ruled as an "accident", there have been no reports of any casualties. Warner Bros Paid Christopher Nolan a '7-Figure Bonus' as a Sign of Good Faith for Tenet, Want the Director to Return Back to the Studio - Reports.

🚨#BREAKING: A Massive fire breaks out at warner bros studios 📌#LosAngeles | #California Multiple firefighters were dispatched to the scene this evening due to a 2-alarm fire after receiving numerous reports of an explosion and large fire at Warner Brothers Studios in Los… pic.twitter.com/WXdlVfqCI8 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 30, 2023

Un incendie a eu lieu chez Warner Bros Studios à Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qpb8jJvvTi — Laurent (@Laurent28950038) July 1, 2023

🌩 🇺🇸🔥🔥🚨🚨🚨BREAKING🚨 Grande incêndio irrompe no Warner Bros Studios em Los Angeles, Califórnia. pic.twitter.com/bBzGf9LHDQ — Crispy (@MiguelG94892332) July 1, 2023

