Following their fallout back in 2020 after the release of Tenet, Christopher Nolan walked out of Warner Bros and courted new studios for his next release Oppenheimer. Now locked in with Universal, WB wants Nolan to return back to the studio as the company recently had a leadership change, and in an effort to show a sign of good faith, the studio also paid the director a "seven-figure bonus" for Tenet. Oppenheimer: Director Christopher Nolan Says He Wrote the Screenplay for Movie From a First-Person Perspective.

Check Out the Reports:

Warner Bros wants Christopher Nolan to return to the studio and is inviting them to the lot. He has also been paid a 7-figure bonus for ‘TENET’ as a sign of good faith. (Source: https://t.co/VWZV1sIsGu) pic.twitter.com/87DIFYQQhZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)