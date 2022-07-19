A van fell into a sinkhole in New York city on Monday night. Bits of the street slowly continued falling into the hole as people watched. First, parts of the street crumbled under one of the van’s rear wheels. Then the entire van fell into the hole. Alarms went off as the van landed. A car parked nearby looked like it was in danger of falling into the hole. No casualties were reported in the incident according to officials.

Watch Video:

WATCH: Sinkhole opens in New York City, swallowing van pic.twitter.com/3C1M1kyyK9 — BNO News (@BNONews) July 19, 2022

