More than a dozen were shot dead after a shooting at Monterey Park near Los Angeles on Sunday, January 22. According to the reports of the shooting left many causalities in Monterey Park during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at the park in the evening. It is unclear how many people are hurt and who the shooter or shooters were. US: Shooting Reported in Monterey Park Near Los Angeles, Casualties Feared (Watch Video).

Check Details Below:

We're continuing to update our website with new information about the Monterey Park mass shooting, but officials details are still limited https://t.co/rUG9biSWLK — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 22, 2023

Watch Video:

🚨 #BREAKING - MASS SHOOTING leaves 10+ DEAD at Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park. For licensing or media inquiries please contact: NewsDesk@TrafficNewsLA.com pic.twitter.com/YANjWw3FoZ — Traffic News Los Angeles | TNLA (@TrafficNewsLA) January 22, 2023

Reports are claiming that 10 people have been killed in the mass shooting and 9 others were injured at Monterey Park during the Chinese New Year 2023 Celebrations.

🚨#UPDATE: According to Police scanners reports of 10 people have been fatally shot, and 9 others have been injured in the Mass shooting that took place at a Monterey Park at a Chinese festival for lunar event. The suspect is still on the loose according to PD on scene pic.twitter.com/Xrdl9Uktr9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 22, 2023

