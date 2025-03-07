Imagine if the government controlled your television, dictating what channels you could access. In North Korea, this is a daily reality. According to Timothy Cho, a North Korean escapee and human rights activist, purchasing a TV comes with strict government oversight. Speaking to LADbible, Cho revealed that once a citizen buys a television, government officials visit their home to remove all antennas, leaving only one that connects to state-controlled broadcasts. This ensures that North Koreans only watch government-approved content, primarily propaganda about the ruling Kim Jong Un family. “If you watch TV… it’s all about the Kim family, their programs, documentaries, and songs—24/7,” Cho explained. Citizens are denied access to foreign news, entertainment, or independent perspectives, reinforcing the regime’s tight control over information. The censorship extends beyond television. Even hairstyles are regulated, with schoolchildren forced to choose from a limited number of approved haircuts. Violating these rules can lead to punishment for both the individual and their family. North Korea’s isolationist policies prevent its citizens from experiencing outside influences, making TV a powerful tool for state propaganda. For defectors like Cho, escaping this control was a matter of freedom and survival. 'Act of Treason': Kim Jong Un Bans Cooking and Sale of Hot Dogs in North Korea, Announces This Punishment for Violators.

Buying a TV Means Government Control Over What You Watch in North Korea

