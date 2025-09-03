A viral video on social media shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's staff meticulously wiping a chair and table after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, China. The viral clip shows Kim Jong Un's staff scrubbing the meeting place, reportedly to prevent any DNA traces. Many shared the video on social media, claiming that the cleaning was done in order to avoid any foreign power from getting access to Kim's DNA profile. The video footage shows staff scrubbing a chair, table and even the glass Kim Jong-Un had used. "After Kim Jong-un’s sit-down with Putin, his staff went full CSI - scrubbing down the chair and table he used to erase any trace of his DNA," one user said, while another X user wrote, "His team thoroughly wiped the chair and table he use, reportedly to remove any possible DNA traces." North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was in Beijing to attend the Chinese military parade alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. China Military Parade 2025: North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Joins Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at Parade in Beijing, 1st Such Gathering in 66 Years (Watch Videos).

Kim Jong-Un's Staff Erase Any Trace of His DNA

🇰🇵🇨🇳 KIM JONG-UN’S DNA CLEANUP CREW After Kim Jong-un’s sit-down with Putin, his staff went full CSI - scrubbing down the chair and table he used to erase any trace of his DNA. Kremlin reporter Alexander Yunashev says the cleanup was meticulous, like the North Korean leader had… https://t.co/X1C6LPVlzi pic.twitter.com/nJ7e6p1OOn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 3, 2025

Kim Jong-Un's Team Wipe Table and Chair North Korean Leader Used

JUST IN: After Kim Jong-un’s meeting with Putin, his team thoroughly wiped the chair and table he use, reportedly to remove any possible DNA traces. pic.twitter.com/5Que4Wpbkt — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)