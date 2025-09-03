China showcased its formidable DF-5C nuclear missile during a grand military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, September 3, marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s end. The event was attended by President Xi Jinping, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. The DF-5C, a strategic intercontinental nuclear missile, reportedly has a warhead yield of 4 megatons, making it 200 times more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, according to Sputnik. The missile’s strike range is said to cover the entire planet, highlighting China’s growing strategic capabilities. Alongside the DF-5C, China displayed advanced air defence systems, including the HQ-19, HQ-12, and HQ-29, with the HQ-19 often compared to the US THAAD system. The parade also featured the PCH-191 modular MLRS, capable of firing ballistic missiles up to 500 km, and cutting-edge unmanned aerial systems demonstrating tactical reconnaissance and strategic strike potential. China Military Parade 2025: North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Joins Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at Parade in Beijing, 1st Such Gathering in 66 Years (Watch Videos).

China Showcases DF-5C Nuclear Missile at Victory Day Parade

4️⃣ China's DF-5C strategic intercontinental nuclear missile has a strike range powerful enough to cover the entire planet. The warhead has a yield of 4 megatons — or 200 times more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki pic.twitter.com/EENYOvAzu0 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 3, 2025

DF-5C Nuclear Missile Unveiled in Beijing

5/n - The DF-26 IRBM appeared in a new version: DF-26D, apparently the fourth version of this system. One of them (possibly the A version) is thought to be nuclear. pic.twitter.com/ISc9kI6dpb — Hans Kristensen (also on Bluesky) (@nukestrat) September 3, 2025

China Unveils New Air Defence Systems

2️⃣ The PCH-191, a latest-generation modular MLRS and one of the most modern and powerful rocket systems in the world, was also on display. It can fire ballistic missiles up to a range of 500 km. pic.twitter.com/yCF1QPYbG9 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 3, 2025

