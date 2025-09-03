Russian President Vladimir Putin today, September 3, confirmed that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed organ transplants and a human lifespan of 150 years. When asked if he had discussed age, immortality, and organ transplants with the Chinese president, Vladimir Putin said yes. The Russian President said President Xi spoke about it while they were walking to the parade. The development comes after a hot mic caught Putin and Xi as they discussed organ transplants and the possibility that humans can live to 150 years old. The incident took place as Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping walked with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at the head of a delegation of more than two dozen foreign leaders to view a military parade in Beijing. 'Humans May Live to 150 Years Old': Hot Mic Picks Up Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Discussing Organ Transplants and Immortality While Walking Shoulder to Shoulder in Beijing (Watch Video).

Vladimir Putin Confirms He and Xi Jinping Discussed Organ Transplants and Immortality

